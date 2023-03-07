Connecticut government’s overtime costs continued to tick upward at the beginning of the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to a November 2022 report from nonpartisan analysts.

State agencies, excluding the University of Connecticut, spent $77.9 million on overtime between July 1 and Sept. 30, the first quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to a November 2022 report from the legislature’s nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis.

That’s $7.9 million or 11.3% higher than agencies spent during the same three-month period during the prior fiscal year.

OFA totals include all three branches of government and most higher education units but exclude the University of Connecticut’s main campus in Storrs and most of its satellite campuses, which use a different human resource/payroll system from the rest of state government.

Read more: CT employee overtime costs rise again; total payroll still shrinking