DataHaven, a nonprofit that collects data on well-being and quality of life, released the 2023 Community Wellbeing Index regional reports and the 2022 DataHaven Community Wellbeing Survey results. The 2023 report uses various data sources, including the 2022 survey results and other non-survey data, from across Connecticut to gauge how different groups feel about their communities.

Community perception is lower for Black and Hispanic residents.

Seventy-six percent of Black respondents and 75% of Latinos trust their neighbors, compared to 92% of whites. Fifty-six percent of Black respondents, the lowest rate, report their parks being in good condition, compared to 84% of whites. Forty-nine percent of Black respondents think the police are keeping residents safe, compared to 70% of Latinos and 81% of whites.

Latinos report the lowest levels of ability to obtain suitable employment at 44%, compared to 53% of Black respondents and 72% of whites. White residents report the lowest levels of having places at walking distance at 45%, compared to 67% of Black respondents and 61% of Latinos.

