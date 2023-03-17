DataHaven, a nonprofit that collects data on well-being and quality of life, released the 2023 Community Wellbeing Index regional reports and the 2022 DataHaven Community Wellbeing Survey results. The 2023 report uses various data sources, including the 2022 survey results and other non-survey data, from across Connecticut to gauge how different groups feel about their communities.

Regarding life necessities, Latinos had the highest levels of insecurity related to housing, food and transportation.

Fourteen percent of Latinos and 11% of Black respondents did not have enough money to provide shelter or housing for themselves or their families, compared to 8% of whites. Twenty-two percent of Latinos and 21% of Black respondents had to stay at home due to not having reliable transportation, compared to 11% of whites.

Thirty-four percent of Latinos and 25% of Black respondents did not have enough money to buy food for themselves or their family, compared to 11% of whites.

