DataHaven, a nonprofit that collects data on well-being and quality of life, released the 2023 Community Wellbeing Index regional reports and the 2022 DataHaven Community Wellbeing Survey results. The 2023 report uses various data sources, including the 2022 survey results and other non-survey data, from across Connecticut to gauge how different groups feel about their communities.

Disparities were seen in responses related to health questions, particularly those involving diabetes, asthma, self-reported health and medical care.

White respondents self-reported higher levels of overall health (59%) compared to the lowest rate, reported by Latinos (45%). They also had the lowest asthma rates (16%), one of the lowest diabetes rates (13%), and the lowest rates of not getting needed medical care (10%).

Latino respondents had the highest levels of asthma (24%) and experienced higher rates of not getting needed medical care (17%). Black respondents had the highest rates of diabetes (17%).

