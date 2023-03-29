Some residents of Connecticut nursing homes say care has been inadequate in recent years. Nearly a quarter of the state's nursing homes had a 1-star Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services quality rating as of February 2023, up from only 8% in January 2020.

The problems reached the state Capitol this year. Several residents and their loved ones testified and wrote to lawmakers about the situation inside nursing homes.

Lawmakers have rolled out a series of sweeping bills this year with the aim of improving care in nursing homes.

The proposals would raise the mandatory minimum staffing hours in nursing homes, require more transparency in the way facility operators spend taxpayer money, mandate that owners provide air conditioning in resident rooms and prompt broader disclosures about private equity investment in long-term care, among other changes.

