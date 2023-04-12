The Regional Water Authority supplies water to 418,000 people in and around New Haven, and the Metropolitan District Commission serves around 390,000 people in Hartford and 11 other surrounding communities.

Aquarion and Connecticut Water are investor-owned utilities. Aquarion delivers water to an estimated 695,000 people in Connecticut, while Connecticut Water serves more than 243,000 people in the state.

