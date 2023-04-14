In the past five years, over 7,000 people in Connecticut died due to opioid overdoses.

That’s enough to overflow the Hartford Yard Goats’ Dunkin’ Park or fill the main theater at the Bushnell more than twice.

“I literally have lost count on how many people that I know, love, have worked with my family that have died from this,” said Jess Morris, the mobile outreach worker at Perception Programs, a behavioral health services nonprofit. “I’ve responded to more overdoses off the clock than on.”

