In part because of aid from foreclosure prevention programs, the number of finalized foreclosures in Connecticut is down significantly compared to pre-pandemic levels.

So far this year, finalized foreclosures in Connecticut have averaged about 36 per month since the start of 2022, compared to an average of 233 per month in 2019, according to data from the finance authority.

Still, foreclosure filings — an early stage in the foreclosure process — are up compared to last year, primarily among a population that likely doesn’t qualify for the pandemic aid, housing experts said.

