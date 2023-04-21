In part because of aid from foreclosure prevention programs, the number of finalized foreclosures in Connecticut is down significantly compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Still, foreclosure filings — an early stage in the foreclosure process — are up compared to last year, primarily among a population that likely doesn’t qualify for pandemic aid, housing experts said.

Recent months have seen an uptick in foreclosure filings in Connecticut, one of the early steps in the foreclosure process. Foreclosures in the first quarter of 2023 were up to 1,864 from 1,362 in the first quarter of 2022, a nearly 37% increase.

Experts say it’s not likely these numbers point to a housing crash anytime soon.

Read more: As CT foreclosure filings rise, prevention programs are available