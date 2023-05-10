Danbury has just one public high school, which educates nearly 3,600 students, and is the biggest high school in the state.

In the last 10 years, Danbury High School’s total population increased by nearly 25%, or 712 students, including a rapid rise in the number of Latino students from about 36% of the total student body in 2013 to 59% this year.

At the high school, the number of English language learners nearly tripled this decade from 384 students to 917, according to data from the state.

Residents have argued there needs to be a solution to ease the city’s growing pains as its influx of Latino immigrants continues to rise. A proposed charter school would serve students in grades six through 12.

