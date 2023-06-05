Compiled by Gabby DeBenedictis.

The Connecticut General Assembly began its 2023 legislative session on Jan. 4. Over the last five months, lawmakers have debated bills surrounding aid-in-dying, zoning reform, Medicaid, gun control and much more.

Now, the session nears its close. Here’s what to know.

When will Connecticut’s 2023 legislative session end?

Wednesday, June 7 is the final day of the 2023 legislative session. Lawmakers have until midnight that day to pass bills, and they are trying to finalize a state budget by then as well.

What happens to bills that pass during the last night of session?

After legislation passes both the House and Senate, it goes to Gov. Ned Lamont for final approval. During session Lamont has less than a week to veto a bill after it was presented to him. But after session adjourns, that time frame increases to 15 days.

If Lamont vetoes a bill, the legislature can reconvene to reconsider it. If it passes with a two-thirds majority, it becomes law.

Any bill that Lamont has signed or taken no action on becomes law as well.

What are CT legislators working on this week?

The must-do list is relatively short, topped by the passage of a two-year, $51 billion budget for the biennium that begins July 1.

House leaders have said they remain confident a bipartisan deal will be enacted before adjournment June 7.

What happens if lawmakers and Lamont don’t agree on a state budget by the end of session?

The Connecticut General Assembly would call a “special session” to keep negotiating until legislators and Lamont agree on a new budget.

What bills are legislators still considering?

CT Mirror’s 2023 bill tracker shows the status of certain bills as they work their way through the legislative process.

The bills shown are a selected few of the hundreds filed this session — the bills we believe are likely to have the most impact, interest or relevance.

Visit CT Mirror’s bill tracker here.

Legislators will sometimes “shrink” a bill. What does that mean?

Shrinking a bill means shedding provisions that are controversial, a step towards negotiating a shorter debate.

Bills that would legalize red-light cameras, overhaul utility regulation and encourage tire recycling are examples of bills revised within the last couple weeks to broaden their appeal.

Legislators tend to amend bills toward the end of session. Why?

It’s not abnormal at this point in the session for amendments to include big changes to a bill or to combine multiple concepts into one bill as lawmakers push to get votes on their bills before session ends.

The balance of power shifts to Republicans as the session nears its close. Why?

With majorities of 24-12 in the Senate and 98-53 in the House, Democrats typically control all levers of power in the General Assembly, aided by a Democratic governor who gets the last word with a signature or veto.

But the balance of power shifts to the Republican majority near a session’s end, when the legislature’s tradition of unlimited debate means a minority can kill most bills simply by talking.