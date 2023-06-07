The $51.1 billion budget that the General Assembly approved this week for the next two fiscal years includes more than $6.2 billion in statutory formula grants for municipalities and regional school districts, an average of more than $3.1 billion per year.
See how funding has changed for your town in the chart below.
