The State Elections Enforcement Commission on Wednesday voted to open a sprawling investigation into Bridgeport’s recent Democratic primary, and to subpoena all of the absentee ballots that were cast in the contest between seven-term mayor Joe Ganim and his challenger, John Gomes.

The commission said it received at least four complaints from citizens and two referrals from the Bridgeport Police Department regarding possible misuse of absentee ballots, including the distribution of those ballots at senior housing complexes in the city.

The commission intends to subpoena the city of Bridgeport for lists of all of the absentee ballot applications that were distributed, all of the absentee ballots that were actually cast in the primary and the envelopes that those ballots arrived in prior to being counted on election night.

Many of those documents have also been requested as part of a lawsuit that was filed on Tuesday by Gomes, who is asking a judge to set aside the primary results and to initiate a new election.

“Since even before last Tuesday’s primary in Bridgeport, there has been a significant amount of attention drawn to allegations of impropriety surrounding the ballots, in particular the use or misuse of absentee ballots in that primary,” SEEC Chairman Stephen Penny said during the meeting. “These allegations have the effect of undermining the public’s trust in free and fair elections and we take them very seriously.”

The commission said it will also investigate a newly-released video that appears to show a Ganim supporter stuffing handfuls of absentee ballots into a drop box outside the Bridgeport government center roughly a week before election day.

That widely-disseminated video, which was reportedly taken from city surveillance cameras, was released publicly last weekend by the Gomes campaign.

The campaign alleges that the woman in the video is Wanda Geter-Pataky, a city employee, the vice chairwoman of Bridgeport’s Democratic Town Committee and a Ganim supporter

The Mirror has been unable to reach Geter-Pataky via phone or Facebook messenger. But Mayor Ganim’s office confirmed on Wednesday that Geter-Pataky was placed on paid leave pending an investigation, which the Connecticut Post first reported on Tuesday.

Penny, an attorney who has served on the SEEC since 2013, said the commission is already working with law enforcement officials to determine what occurred with absentee ballots in Bridgeport. He did not specify which law enforcement agencies he was referring to.

“They (the complaints) will be thoroughly investigated. We will work and are already working with other law enforcement agencies to try and determine what the facts are,” Penny said. “And when we learn them, those facts will be brought to light. It is of paramount importance to this commission that Connecticut’s elections and primaries are conducted freely and fairly.”

The commission did not put a timeline on its newly opened investigation. In June, it completed a previous investigation of absentee ballot fraud and referred three people for possible criminal charges — including Geter-Pataky — to the Chief State’s Attorney’s office.

But that investigation started in 2019 and took years to complete. Some state officials, including Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas, have urged a quicker investigation this time, with an election coming up in November.

Ganim has denied any wrongdoing by his campaign and has promised a full investigation by police, including an examination of who may have leaked the security video to the Gomes campaign.

According to Penny, the Bridgeport Police referred an complaint about the video to the SEEC on Sept. 14 — two days after election day. It was only later that the video was posted to the Gomes campaign Facebook page.

The CT Mirror has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the video.

Connecticut law restricts who can return absentee ballots on behalf of voters. State statute says absentee ballots can be returned only by the ballot applicant, their family members, police officers, local election officials or someone who is directly caring for someone who receives an absentee ballot because they are ill or physically disabled.

Christine Bartlett-Josie, Gomes’ campaign manager, told the CT Mirror that the campaign received the video footage from someone after the primary, and they immediately filed a complaint with the State Elections Enforcement Commission.

The commission’s counsel William Smith said the investigation would also examine “the use and distribution of absentee ballot applications and possession of absentee ballots at the Fireside apartments,” a senior housing complex.