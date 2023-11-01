Do you care about your property tax rate? How about the funding for your police and fire departments? Do you want to have a say in how your town spends its money? If your response to any of those questions is anything other than “no,” you should be voting on November 7!

I frequently hear Connecticut residents raise concerns about mill rates, school budgets, the quality of our roads, and more. Many voters may not realize that the offices that make the decisions around these important issues are the ones that are up for election this year — and in every municipal election.

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas

But in our last local elections, only 32% of the state’s eligible voters cast their ballots. That means more than two-thirds of the voting population allowed for a small group of voters to decide their quality of life for them. Yet, in Presidential years, approximately 80% of voters show up at the polls. While it’s wonderful that we have so many people who care about our federal offices, that same care should be extended to our local communities as well.

We know why it’s important to shop local and eat local; Connecticut, this is your chance to VOTE local. Casting your ballot is a vote for yourself, your family, your friends, and your community.

You can find information about voter registration, your polling place, absentee ballot information, and other important election information on the Secretary of the State website at MyVote.CT.gov.

Your vote is your voice, and I’m asking you to make it heard on Tuesday, November 7.

Stephanie Thomas is Connecticut’s Secretary of the State.