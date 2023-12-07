We are about to enter the fourth year of the COVID-19 pandemic — a pandemic that has caused a tsunami of mental health needs. Yes, we have vaccines, medication, and fewer cases, but just as the waters of a tsunami do not immediately recede, the mental health effects of the pandemic will remain with us for years to come.

Social workers deliver approximately two-thirds of all mental health services in our state, the majority from experienced licensed clinical social workers (LCSW). It is a workforce that is tired and very much in need of support. Unlike a crisis of limited geographic proportion, where assistance can be brought in, this pandemic has no boundaries. Our LCSW workforce has no outside reinforcements. Social workers have and continue to respond to the pandemic, under the stress of increased caseloads and administrative paperwork, while having to deal with their own pandemic-driven stressors.

I have been a social worker since 1977. In all those years I have never seen social work in such demand. The Connecticut Legislature has taken significant steps to address children’s mental health in ways that have expanded funding for social workers. The legislature has also reduced the licensure fees (highest in the nation) for newer social workers who are licensed master social workers (LMSW). The Lamont administration created the CT Health Horizons program of $35 million to expand opportunities for students to attain their social work or nursing degree. I am not unappreciative of these steps. But what have we done for our experienced LCSW workforce? From a policy perspective, pretty much nothing!

The National Association of Social Workers, CT Chapter has just issued its 2024 recommendations for improvements to the social work workforce. These recommendations, some of which follow, have actions that, if taken, will go a long way in supporting the social work workforce.

Lower the LCSW licensure renewal fee: On an annualized basis Connecticut has the highest clinical social work licensure renewal fee of any jurisdiction in the nation. NASW/CT calls for reducing the LCSW renewal fee to $125 annually to match the licensed master social worker (LMSW) renewal fee. This will make Connecticut more competitive with all New England and Mid-Atlantic states.

Increased salary and reimbursement rates: NASW/CT calls on the legislature to increase funding dedicated for increased social work salaries. Likewise, insurers must increase reimbursement rates. Increasingly, clinical social workers are leaving work through insurance companies for private pay, only that is causing an inequity between those who can afford private pay and those who cannot. Insurance rates go up each year, with most insurers having gotten high single to double-digits increases approved for 2024. It is absolutely time that reimbursement rates rise too.

Place a one-year limitation on retroactive denial of insurance payments (claw backs): Connecticut statute allows up to five years for insurers to retroactively take back prior approved payment. This problem annually affects about 45% of clinical social workers in private practice. It has become one of the primary reasons for behavioral health clinicians dropping insurance in favor of private pay only.

Longevity bonuses: Many employers now offer sign-on bonuses to attract applicants. But how about the current employees? We call on all employers to offer “stay-on” retention bonuses to those social workers who have been employed for five or more consecutive years.

Licensure renewal fees: Employers should pay the license renewal fee of licensed social work employees where the license is required for the job.

Support for providing LMSW supervision: CT has initiated the CT Health Horizons Program that will fund MSW schools of social work to increase graduation numbers. Most of those graduates will become LMSWs who must be under professional clinical supervision until such time that they become an LCSW. The LCSWs who provide the supervision should be compensated for the added responsibility and have an adjusted workload.

Build clinical career paths: Employers need to develop career paths for senior clinicians to advance in the organization and be paid at an enhanced salary comparable to management positions. Experienced clinicians should not feel they must move into supervisory or management jobs to improve their economic status.

Provide funds and release time for continuing education: Licensed social workers are required to attain 15 hours of continuing education per license year. All employers should offer reimbursement for completion of required continuing education and release time during work hours to attend relevant continuing education programs.

Social workers enhance the well-being of our state’s residents. Our work, however, is hidden by privacy for clients. We know that social workers are in demand, more so than ever. But demand without concrete support is not equitable.

It is time for improved working conditions and increased compensation. The time for concrete supports for our social work workforce is now.

Stephen Wanczyk-Karp is Executive Director of the Connecticut Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.