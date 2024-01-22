In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, our homes became sanctuaries from a deadly virus, but for many people, they also transformed into prisons of fear and violence. While the world grappled with the invisible enemy of the virus, another adversary was wreaking havoc behind closed doors. Domestic violence surged to the forefront during the pandemic, unleashing a wave of suffering.

In Connecticut, as in many places around the world, COVID-19 not only intensified the health crisis but also laid bare the urgent need for a renewed commitment to addressing the pandemic of domestic violence. The call for a resolute stance against this crisis echoes louder than ever, urging for comprehensive measures to protect victims and prevent further tragedies that lie in legislator’s hands.

Every minute in the United States, an average of 20 individuals endure physical abuse at the hands of an intimate partner. In Connecticut, 23.2% of women and 13.9% of men have faced severe physical violence from an intimate partner in their lifetimes. This alarming reality all too often takes a deadly turn, with an average of 14 individuals in Connecticut having their lives taken each year by a current or former intimate partner. Of this average, 87% of these homicide victims are women involved with a partner who used their power to exert their final act of permanent control over them.

This threat of intimate partner homicide looms larger for an increasing number of women. Out of the 11,439 lethality assessments conducted by Connecticut police officers during domestic violence incidents last year, 58% were classified as “high danger.” This alarming designation indicates that in these cases, there was a significant risk that one person involved in the relationship could face lethal harm.

While the pandemic lockdowns were intended to protect individuals from the COVID-19 virus, the social isolation and economic insecurity that ensued had collateral effects, particularly for women who saw an increase in intimate partner violence. A recent study indicates an increase in violence-related trauma as high as 55% was noticed when comparing statistics pre-COVID and throughout. As another result of the pandemic, shelter occupancy has spiked to over 150% capacity in Connecticut. With such a high occupancy level, advocates are noticing more physical abuse in a spectrum including psychological, emotional, and sexual abuse.

Safe Connect, Connecticut’s domestic violence and information resource line, offers various forms of communication so survivors can speak to advocates in a way that provides the most comfort. In the last year, about 13,000 people sought help through this resource. However, as Attorney General William Tong stated, “…these protections only work if victims know where to get help and feel safe reaching out.” These numbers stated, while large, do not even make up half of the percentage of domestic violence victims as there are many others who do not report abuse or know what their options are.

Advocating for a crucial change in Connecticut’s legal system is imperative in domestic abuse cases. Presently, individuals arrested for domestic violence can post bail immediately, leading to a mere hour or two of detainment — inadequate time to secure safety for victims. The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CCADV) strongly recommends a minimum 12-hour hold post-arrest for those charged with domestic violence, subject to a thorough review of case facts and evidence-based risk assessment.

The pivotal time frame following an arrest is alarmingly volatile, often leading to an abuser’s return home, potentially triggering more violence. The tragic case of Selami Ozdemir, a West Haven resident who fatally shot his wife after being released within 90 minutes of arrest, underscores the urgency of this change.

States like Massachusetts, Tennessee, Nevada, and Mississippi have enacted similar holds, recognizing the critical importance of safeguarding victims and allowing them time to devise safety strategies. A 12-hour hold can be a lifesaving intervention, granting victims the chance to secure belongings, find shelter, and collaborate with support services for a comprehensive safety plan.

As we reflect on the profound implications of the pandemic on domestic violence in Connecticut, it is imperative that we recognize the urgent need for action.

The advocacy by the CCADV for a 12-hour hold post-arrest is not just a recommendation; it’s a crucial intervention to disrupt the cycle of abuse. It’s time for the state to prioritize the safety of survivors by implementing this necessary hold, ensuring that the immediate aftermath of an arrest doesn’t become a window for further tragedy in the lives of those affected by domestic violence.

Let us emerge from this pandemic not only as a society that overcame a health crisis, but one that united to face the shadow pandemic of domestic violence head-on, forging a safer and more compassionate future for all.

Sophia Conturso is a Junior at Sacred Heart University, majoring in Health Science on the Physician Assistant track.