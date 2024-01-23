Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and challenger John Gomes are facing off in a court-ordered second primary today, and The Connecticut Mirror is providing full coverage.
The results will be posted here as soon as they become available from the Associated Press. Polls close at 8 p.m.
A full story on the mayoral contest will be posted later tonight.
- Ganim, Gomes in Bridgeport election again. What’s changed?
- How the battle for absentee ballots defined the Bridgeport election
- Bridgeport primary election overturned; new vote ordered
José is CT Mirror's data reporter, reporting data-driven stories and integrating data visualizations into his colleagues' stories. Prior to joining CT Mirror he spent the summer of 2022 at the Wall Street Journal as an investigative data intern. Prior to that, José held internships or fellowships with Texas Tribune, American Public Media Group, ProPublica, Bloomberg and the Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas. A native of Houston, he graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in journalism.
