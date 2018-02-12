WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s new budget would dramatically boost spending on the Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines built by Electric Boat in Connecticut and sharply increase the Pentagon’s purchase of Sikorsky helicopters in the next federal fiscal year. While those increases may be approved by Congress, much of Trump’s budget was considered DOA. Continue Reading →
Sandy + 5; Irene + 6: Coastal resilience still elusive and expensive
More than six years after Irene, five years after Sandy, and tens of millions of dollars later, Connecticut’s shoreline communities have been slow to embrace resiliency and now look much as they did before the storms hit. But there are exceptions. Continue Reading →
A win — and better housing — for voucher recipients
Last month, a U.S. District Court judge ruled that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development must enforce a rule developed during the Obama administration to increase the rent caps for housing voucher recipients in nearly two dozen metro areas around the country, including Hartford. After the ruling, the Connecticut Mirror caught up with Erin Boggs of Open Communities Alliance and attorney Sasha Samberg-Champion who spoke about their lawsuit last December. Here is their take on the decision. Continue Reading →
Fair housing advocates: HUD’s rule suspension hurting Connecticut families
Erin Boggs, executive director of Open Communities Alliance, and Sasha Samberg-Champion, a lawyer with a Washington, D.C., law firm are representing two clients in Connecticut in an attempt to force HUD to implement the Small Area Fair Market Rent regulation. In this Sunday conversation, Boggs and Samberg-Champion explain the rule and its potential effects on low-income families around the state. Continue Reading →
Advocates say CT makes further progress reducing homelessness
An assessment by the Partnership for Strong Communities states the number of Connecticut residents experiencing homelessness during 2016 fell to 10,083, a five-year low and an 8 percent decrease from 2015. Continue Reading →
Those with crumbling foundations finally may get some help
“The good news is there’s $20 million a year for remediation,” said Lyle Wray, executive director of the Capitol Region Council of Governments. “Obviously, homeowners are impatient and want to get going.” Continue Reading →
Ortiz: Puerto Rico facing long, challenging recovery — bravely
Jason Ortiz, president of the Connecticut Puerto Rican Agenda, knows how badly Puerto Rico was damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and how important the territory has been to the rest of the United States. He has strong feelings about what it will take to rebuild the island; and in this Sunday Conversation told us how the crisis has brought Puerto Ricans here and on the island together as a people. Continue Reading →
As state loosens affordable housing rules, Milford does the same
MILFORD —
MILFORD — Twenty-two days after the General Assembly voted to loosen the state’s affordable housing standards despite the governor’s objections, at least one community is following suit. Continue Reading →
New Haven candidates clash on housing, immigration
Gentrification and immigration were two hot subjects over the weekend when Democratic mayoral candidates Marcus Paca and incumbent Mayor Toni Harp met in a pre-election “forum.” Continue Reading →
A victory on Vine Street amid worries about Trump’s budget
Hattie Harris spoke last, slowly rising off a folding chair after the mayor and governor each said their piece Friday afternoon, warning that President Trump’s budget cuts could undo Connecticut’s elimination of chronic homelessness and Hartford’s smaller victories, like the one on the block where Miss Hattie has lived since the president was Dwight D. Eisenhower. Continue Reading →
Legislature musters enough votes to override Malloy housing veto
The General Assembly dealt a blow to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s housing agenda Monday after legislators voted narrowly to override his veto of a bill that loosens the state’s affordable housing standards. Continue Reading →
Southwestern CT housing prices strain owners and renters
Rents in Fairfield County are among the highest in the nation, with median rents higher than those in the New York and Boston metro areas. Continue Reading →
Malloy uses looming housing fallout to heighten budget urgency
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy began showcasing the potential fallout from the state’s budget standoff Monday at The Lyceum in Hartford, where he held a roundtable on looming setbacks in the fight to end homelessness. Continue Reading →
Malloy vetoes looser affordable housing rules, may face override vote
Updated at 3:27 p.m.
Malloy, in a three-page veto message, said the legislation would perpetuate the harmful effects of bad economic policy and institutional segregation. It is Malloy’s first veto of the session. Continue Reading →
Federal monitor: Too many foster children’s needs still unmet
The monitor’s latest bi-annual review of the care provided by the Department of Children and Families showed that more than 40 percent of children in sampled cases did not have all their needs met. In about a third of the cases, needs went unmet for at least six months. Continue Reading →