Trump budget calls for huge increases in CT-made subs, ‘copters

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s new budget would dramatically boost spending on the Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines built by Electric Boat in Connecticut and sharply increase the Pentagon’s purchase of Sikorsky helicopters in the next federal fiscal year. While those increases may be approved by Congress, much of Trump’s budget was considered DOA. Continue Reading →

Sandy + 5; Irene + 6: Coastal resilience still elusive and expensive

More than six years after Irene, five years after Sandy, and tens of millions of dollars later, Connecticut’s shoreline communities have been slow to embrace resiliency and now look much as they did before the storms hit. But there are exceptions. Continue Reading →

A win — and better housing — for voucher recipients

Last month, a U.S. District Court judge ruled that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development must enforce a rule developed during the Obama administration to increase the rent caps for housing voucher recipients in nearly two dozen metro areas around the country, including Hartford. After the ruling, the Connecticut Mirror caught up with Erin Boggs of Open Communities Alliance and attorney Sasha Samberg-Champion who spoke about their lawsuit last December. Here is their take on the decision. Continue Reading →

Fair housing advocates: HUD’s rule suspension hurting Connecticut families

Erin Boggs, executive director of Open Communities Alliance, and Sasha Samberg-Champion, a lawyer with a Washington, D.C., law firm are representing two clients in Connecticut in an attempt to force HUD to implement the Small Area Fair Market Rent regulation. In this Sunday conversation, Boggs and Samberg-Champion explain the rule and its potential effects on low-income families around the state. Continue Reading →

Ortiz: Puerto Rico facing long, challenging recovery — bravely

Jason Ortiz, president of the Connecticut Puerto Rican Agenda, knows how badly Puerto Rico was damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and how important the territory has been to the rest of the United States. He has strong feelings about what it will take to rebuild the island; and in this Sunday Conversation told us how the crisis has brought Puerto Ricans here and on the island together as a people. Continue Reading →

A victory on Vine Street amid worries about Trump’s budget

Hattie Harris spoke last, slowly rising off a folding chair after the mayor and governor each said their piece Friday afternoon, warning that President Trump’s budget cuts could undo Connecticut’s elimination of chronic homelessness and Hartford’s smaller victories, like the one on the block where Miss Hattie has lived since the president was Dwight D. Eisenhower. Continue Reading →

Malloy vetoes looser affordable housing rules, may face override vote

Updated at 3:27 p.m.
Malloy, in a three-page veto message, said the legislation would perpetuate the harmful effects of bad economic policy and institutional segregation. It is Malloy’s first veto of the session. Continue Reading →

