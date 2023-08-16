Lawsuits, fines, complaints put pressure on Athena nursing homes
Athena Health Care Systems, one of the biggest long-term care providers in CT, has come under scrutiny in three New England states.
CT nursing home conditions raise alarms as inspections lag
Nearly half of the nursing homes in CT are overdue for a routine inspection, and the number of serious violations is up. What’s going on?
After 50 years, a five-star nursing home closes — with a warning
The closure of Hughes Health & Rehabilitation, a 5-star facility, is partly due to a shift to home and community-based care, its owner said.
CT Supreme Court case to test limits of hospital immunity
Hospitals had expanded immunity from lawsuits during peak COVID, but the case of a woman who died of heart failure is challenging the order.
podcast episodes
PODCAST: CT nursing home company lawsuits reveal an industry-wide problem
CT Mirror’s Dave Altimari talks about his article written with Jenna Carlesso on Athena Health Care Systems, which is facing lawsuits in three states.
PODCAST: Connecticut is lagging in nursing home inspections
WSHU spoke with CT Mirror’s Dave Altimari to discuss his article he co-wrote with Jenna Carlesso about Connecticut’s failure to conduct routine inspections in nursing homes.
PODCAST: Connecticut residents want to age at home, leaving privately owned nursing homes to struggle
WSHU spoke with CT Mirror’s Dave Altimari to discuss the article he wrote with Jenna Carlesso on the closure of a five-star nursing home in West Hartford.
PODCAST: How far does Lamont’s hospital immunity stretch? Connecticut Supreme Court to decide
CT Mirror’s Dave Altimari talks about the article he wrote with Jenna Carlesso on a lawsuit that will test the limits of hospital immunity.
more coverage
State noncommittal to nursing homes’ request for more money
The nursing homes asked for $193 million more to help sustain struggling elder care facilities. But legislators want more transparency.
Newtown nursing home report alleges neglect, staffing shortages
CT inspectors found residents at the Athena-owned nursing home left in their beds for hours and in unsanitary conditions.
CT nursing home residents, workers want more staff, transparency
Dozens of advocates testified Thursday on a sweeping bill that would boost mandatory minimum staffing hours in CT nursing homes.
Danbury nursing home facing fines after assault allegations
A resident of Western Rehabilitation Care Center put a camera in their room. What they discovered started a DPH inquiry and criminal probe.
Former Danbury nursing home employee charged with sex assault
A former nurse’s aide at Western Rehabilitation Care Center has been charged with three counts of sex assault after a police investigation.
Beefed-up elder care reform bill clears CT House
The legislation boosts transparency in nursing home finances, increases oversight of homemaker companion agencies and adds protections.
CT nursing home residents, families plead for higher staffing levels
Many nursing home residents used a Tuesday forum to air concerns about staffing levels, which they described as still insufficient.
State asks judge to close Waterbury Gardens nursing home
The state of CT has asked a judge to close Waterbury Gardens, a nursing home that is costing the state nearly $1 million a month to operate.