Connecticut continues to be among the leading states in getting its residents Covid vaccine shots. The most..Jan 27, 2021
Steady Habits: CT’s budget forecast is sunny, with increasing clouds
Gov. Ned Lamont unveils his two year budget proposal a week from today, and despite the economic damage of the pandemic, and the state’s crippling long-term obligations, he’s doing it from a relative position of strength. Connecticut has been the beneficiary of higher-than-expected tax revenues, which have wiped out the short term budget deficit, and the state still has $3.1 billion socked away in the “rainy day fund.”
But many advocates and progressive Democrats want to spend down reserves to help state residents struggling through the pandemic, and provide tax relief for poor and middle class residents. And long-term debt and other obligations mean the state’s short-term rosy picture is just a little bit cloudier.
CT Mirror budget reporter Keith Phaneuf breaks down the status of the state budget in a conversation taped as part of our series of legislative preview events. We talk about some Democrats’ plans to tax wealthy residents, and Lamont’s rejection of that idea. And Keith explains just how deep a hole the state is facing – down the road.
Get Email Alerts for New Episodes
Recent Episodes
Steady Habits Inauguration Day Special: CT Democrats, Republicans see better times ahead
It is inauguration day in America, and the question today is, who’s happier about it, Republicans or Democrats?..Jan 20, 2021
Steady Habits: What’s slowing down CT’s vaccine rollout?
Yale Epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves doesn’t mince words about the nation's response to COVID-19, either on Twitter, or in..Jan 13, 2021
Steady Habits: How will Connecticut lawmakers govern during a pandemic?
The last legislative session in Connecticut was cut short by COVID-19. And this one is starting in..Jan 05, 2021
Steady Habits: Could Cardona take Connecticut education experience to Washington?
Miguel Cardona, Connecticut's education commissioner, is on a short list of candidates to become education secretary in the..Dec 21, 2020
Steady Habits: Health experts weigh in on vaccine, mandates, equity
With the FDA's emergency approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Connecticut is set for what Gov. Ned Lamont..Dec 13, 2020
Steady Habits: Time to raise taxes on the rich? Lamont says yes…and no.
Last Wednesday night, I interviewed Gov. Ned Lamont as part of a special Connecticut Mirror Conversation. You..Dec 07, 2020
Steady Habits: Lamont plans for vaccines, wants to keep businesses, schools open
Governor Ned Lamont is in a tough spot. This week, he had a group of medical professionals send..Dec 03, 2020
Steady Habits: Homeownership matters. So why are so many in CT left behind?
We’ve talked about it on the show before — a potential positive of the pandemic for CT is..Nov 19, 2020
Steady Habits: What 2020 results mean for the future of elections in CT
More than a week after the 2020 election, it’s fair to ask, “what just happened?” The results point..Nov 12, 2020
Steady Habits: Post-Trump, outgoing GOP leader pushes party to focus on CT
The blue wave that swept through the state wasn’t as big as some had predicted, but anger over..Nov 09, 2020
Steady Habits: Incoming House speaker sees big gains, talks legal pot, early voting
Donald Trump's unpopularity in Connecticut helped state Democrats pick up even more seats in the General Assembly. It..Nov 05, 2020
Steady Habits: What you need to know about election day in Connecticut
Masks and MAGA hats are in. Candidate buttons and “poll watching” are out. You’ll see more, and younger,..Nov 02, 2020
Steady Habits: Connecticut restaurants face future with “a little dread, a lot of optimism”
CT’s economic recovery is going to be slow, but the question looms: How slow? According to the Connecticut..Oct 27, 2020
Steady Habits Election Special: Is the health of our democracy at stake?
This close to election day, it's easy for all conversation about politics to be about the horse race...Oct 26, 2020
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.