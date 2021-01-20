Yale Epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves doesn’t mince words about the nation's response to COVID-19, either on Twitter, or in..Jan 13, 2021
Steady Habits Inauguration Day Special: CT Democrats, Republicans see better times ahead
It is inauguration day in America, and the question today is, who’s happier about it, Republicans or Democrats?
As we get ready to swear in President Joe Biden amidst a gigantic military presence in the nation’s capitol, and at capitol buildings across America, we’re also facing an impeachment trial in the Senate, and calls from many Democrats to hold the Trump administration accountable for its misdeeds, and from Republicans to put the last four years behind us and “unify.”
I sat down with two of Connecticut’s leading partisan political minds, each of whom has been sharply critical of their parties. Liz Kurantowicz is a Republican strategist and fundraiser, Bill Curry is a former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and advisor to President Bill Clinton.
Both of them feel their parties are in better shape with Donald Trump out of office – but what happens next?
Get Email Alerts for New Episodes
Recent Episodes
Steady Habits: How will Connecticut lawmakers govern during a pandemic?
The last legislative session in Connecticut was cut short by COVID-19. And this one is starting in..Jan 05, 2021
Steady Habits: Could Cardona take Connecticut education experience to Washington?
Miguel Cardona, Connecticut's education commissioner, is on a short list of candidates to become education secretary in the..Dec 21, 2020
Steady Habits: Health experts weigh in on vaccine, mandates, equity
With the FDA's emergency approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Connecticut is set for what Gov. Ned Lamont..Dec 13, 2020
Steady Habits: Time to raise taxes on the rich? Lamont says yes…and no.
Last Wednesday night, I interviewed Gov. Ned Lamont as part of a special Connecticut Mirror Conversation. You..Dec 07, 2020
Steady Habits: Lamont plans for vaccines, wants to keep businesses, schools open
Governor Ned Lamont is in a tough spot. This week, he had a group of medical professionals send..Dec 03, 2020
Steady Habits: Homeownership matters. So why are so many in CT left behind?
We’ve talked about it on the show before — a potential positive of the pandemic for CT is..Nov 19, 2020
Steady Habits: What 2020 results mean for the future of elections in CT
More than a week after the 2020 election, it’s fair to ask, “what just happened?” The results point..Nov 12, 2020
Steady Habits: Post-Trump, outgoing GOP leader pushes party to focus on CT
The blue wave that swept through the state wasn’t as big as some had predicted, but anger over..Nov 09, 2020
Steady Habits: Incoming House speaker sees big gains, talks legal pot, early voting
Donald Trump's unpopularity in Connecticut helped state Democrats pick up even more seats in the General Assembly. It..Nov 05, 2020
Steady Habits: What you need to know about election day in Connecticut
Masks and MAGA hats are in. Candidate buttons and “poll watching” are out. You’ll see more, and younger,..Nov 02, 2020
Steady Habits: Connecticut restaurants face future with “a little dread, a lot of optimism”
CT’s economic recovery is going to be slow, but the question looms: How slow? According to the Connecticut..Oct 27, 2020
Steady Habits Election Special: Is the health of our democracy at stake?
This close to election day, it's easy for all conversation about politics to be about the horse race...Oct 26, 2020
Steady Habits: Devastated, one Connecticut theater fights to survive
COVID-19 has sent a shock wave through multiple industries over the past seven months, but of all of..Oct 20, 2020
Steady Habits: Can “inclusive growth” help cities recover from COVID?
It’s no secret the pandemic has hit Connecticut’s economy hard. It’s also no secret that the COVID shutdown..Oct 12, 2020
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.