Steady Habits Inauguration Day Special: CT Democrats, Republicans see better times ahead



It is inauguration day in America, and the question today is, who’s happier about it, Republicans or Democrats?

As we get ready to swear in President Joe Biden amidst a gigantic military presence in the nation’s capitol, and at capitol buildings across America, we’re also facing an impeachment trial in the Senate, and calls from many Democrats to hold the Trump administration accountable for its misdeeds, and from Republicans to put the last four years behind us and “unify.”

I sat down with two of Connecticut’s leading partisan political minds, each of whom has been sharply critical of their parties. Liz Kurantowicz is a Republican strategist and fundraiser, Bill Curry is a former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and advisor to President Bill Clinton.

Both of them feel their parties are in better shape with Donald Trump out of office – but what happens next?