It is inauguration day in America, and the question today is, who’s happier about it, Republicans or Democrats?..Jan 20, 2021
Steady Habits: Is Connecticut’s vaccine rollout inequitable?
Connecticut continues to be among the leading states in getting its residents Covid vaccine shots. The most recent CDC data show that only two states have administered first doses to a higher percentage of its population. Gov. Ned Lamont says the state is in a race. “We are racing to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we can, ahead of what could be this super contagious strain,” he said in his COVID briefing last week.
Most of the state’s healthcare personnel, first responders, and many in long-term facilities have gotten the shot, and those 75 and older – not already in that group – are getting theirs now (although, as the Mirror reported this week, that’s proven to be more difficult than many seniors would like).
But as Connecticut moves toward its next phase of vaccinations, those 65 and older, there’s a big issue looming: residents in that age group are overwhelmingly white, which means younger Black and Latino residents – including those working in jobs considered essential – will have to wait.
And data show the threat to those younger workers of color is roughly equal to that of older white residents who are slated to get the next doses. The Mirror’s analysis shows that the COVID mortality rate for a 65-year-old white person is comparable to that of a 55-year-old Black person and a 60-year-old Hispanic person.
That equity issue is what CT Mirror reporters Jacqueline Rabe Thomas, Kasturi Pananjady and Jenna Carlesso uncover in their story today. While the state’s age-based plan makes efficiency a priority, it raises the question: Is Connecticut’s vaccine rollout leaving behind Black and Latino residents?
Steady Habits: What’s slowing down CT’s vaccine rollout?
Yale Epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves doesn’t mince words about the nation's response to COVID-19, either on Twitter, or in..Jan 13, 2021
Steady Habits: How will Connecticut lawmakers govern during a pandemic?
The last legislative session in Connecticut was cut short by COVID-19. And this one is starting in..Jan 05, 2021
Steady Habits: Could Cardona take Connecticut education experience to Washington?
Miguel Cardona, Connecticut's education commissioner, is on a short list of candidates to become education secretary in the..Dec 21, 2020
Steady Habits: Health experts weigh in on vaccine, mandates, equity
With the FDA's emergency approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Connecticut is set for what Gov. Ned Lamont..Dec 13, 2020
Steady Habits: Time to raise taxes on the rich? Lamont says yes…and no.
Last Wednesday night, I interviewed Gov. Ned Lamont as part of a special Connecticut Mirror Conversation. You..Dec 07, 2020
Steady Habits: Lamont plans for vaccines, wants to keep businesses, schools open
Governor Ned Lamont is in a tough spot. This week, he had a group of medical professionals send..Dec 03, 2020
Steady Habits: Homeownership matters. So why are so many in CT left behind?
We’ve talked about it on the show before — a potential positive of the pandemic for CT is..Nov 19, 2020
Steady Habits: What 2020 results mean for the future of elections in CT
More than a week after the 2020 election, it’s fair to ask, “what just happened?” The results point..Nov 12, 2020
Steady Habits: Post-Trump, outgoing GOP leader pushes party to focus on CT
The blue wave that swept through the state wasn’t as big as some had predicted, but anger over..Nov 09, 2020
Steady Habits: Incoming House speaker sees big gains, talks legal pot, early voting
Donald Trump's unpopularity in Connecticut helped state Democrats pick up even more seats in the General Assembly. It..Nov 05, 2020
Steady Habits: What you need to know about election day in Connecticut
Masks and MAGA hats are in. Candidate buttons and “poll watching” are out. You’ll see more, and younger,..Nov 02, 2020
Steady Habits: Connecticut restaurants face future with “a little dread, a lot of optimism”
CT’s economic recovery is going to be slow, but the question looms: How slow? According to the Connecticut..Oct 27, 2020
Steady Habits Election Special: Is the health of our democracy at stake?
This close to election day, it's easy for all conversation about politics to be about the horse race...Oct 26, 2020
Steady Habits: Devastated, one Connecticut theater fights to survive
COVID-19 has sent a shock wave through multiple industries over the past seven months, but of all of..Oct 20, 2020
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.