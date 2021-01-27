Is the state’s vaccine rollout leaving behind Black and Latino residents?

Georgia Goldburn poses for a portrait while joining students at recess on the playground at Hope Child Development Center in New Haven Friday, Jan. 22. Goldburn, executive director of the center, is concerned that child care providers who work directly with children are not being vaccinated on the same schedule as teachers, many of whom are working remotely. “We are only seen as child care providers and not as a valued part of the education system,” she said. | photo by: Cloe Poisson :: CTMirror.org