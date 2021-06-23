Steady Habits: Wrapping up a session that said “yes” to legal marijuana, “no” to new taxes



The Connecticut legislative session has concluded, and it seems that in some ways, this “Land of Steady Habits” has emerged as a changed place.

Yesterday, Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill legalizing marijuana, a deal that took many years, and almost fell apart at the end.

Lawmakers and the Governor also agreed on a budget deal that didn’t raise taxes, but certainly put the issue of tax fairness front and center – shining a light on divides within the Democratic party.

And, the biggest piece of environmental legislation in years, the Transportation and Climate Initiative, failed, but the state did tackle climate and waste issues in a substantial way.

Last night, I talked about these issues and more with CT Mirror reporters Mark Pazniokas, Keith Phaneuf and Jan Ellen Spiegel in our 2021 legislative wrap-up event on Zoom. We were joined by many viewers who asked questions about what did and didn’t get done.