Committee approves, yet doesn’t endorse, casino expansion bills

Proposals to expand casino gambling in Connecticut cleared the Public Safety and Security Committee on Wednesday in votes signifying a consensus that the bills were too big to die in committee, not a measure of the support for opening the state to commercial casinos off tribal tribal lands.

The committee approved two bills in lopsided votes after the briefest of debates: Legislators taking turns to make clear their vote was meant to allow a debate to continue on the most heavily lobbied issue of the session other than the budget.

“It’s a much bigger issue than the public safety committee,” said Rep. Linda A. Orange, D-Colchester.

One bill would authorize the state’s two federally recognized tribes, the owners Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun, two of the world’s largest gambling resorts, to jointly develop a satellite casino in East Windsor to compete with the MGM Resorts International casino scheduled to open in Springfield in 2018.

The other would create an open competitive process to seek requests for proposals to open casinos elsewhere in the state, a proposal widely interpreted as directed at establishing a major gambling resort in lower Fairfield County to tap into the New York City market.

MGM has fought to defeat the East Windsor bill sought by a joint venture of the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribal nations, saying a no-bid process was illegal and left the state unable to strike the best deal for revenue sharing.

The tribes currently have an exclusivity deal in which they pay 25 percent of gross slots revenue — about $260 million last year — so long as the state is not opened to slots or table games off their tribal lands.

On Monday, Attorney General George Jepsen delivered a formal opinion warning that allowing the tribes to jointly operate a casino off tribal lands would pose legal risks that “are not insubstantial” to the slots revenue annually shared with the state.

The new eight-page analysis, requested by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, offered little reassurance to lawmakers who backed away from casino expansion in 2015 after Jepsen’s office first flagged the risks and complications of allowing the Pequots and Mohegans to develop the state’s first commercial casino without an open-bid process.

Rep. Daniel S. Rovero, D-Killingly, one of the committee members who opposed both bills, said Wednesday the attorney general’s opinion was sufficient reason to kill casino expansion without further debate or consideration by the full General Assembly.