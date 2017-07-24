Scanlon weighing a run for comptroller

Rep. Sean Scanlon, D-Guilford, whose path to a Connecticut Senate seat was foreclosed by the decision of state Sen. Ted Kennedy Jr., D-Branford, to run for re-election instead of governor, said Monday he is considering a campaign for the statewide office of comptroller now held by Kevin P. Lembo.

Lembo is one of several Democrats exploring a run for governor in 2018, an office he is expected to seek unless his political mentor, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, enters the race to succeed Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a Democrat not seeking a third term.

“I’m supporting Kevin for governor,” Scanlon said.

Lembo also lives in Guilford and shares a geographic base with Scanlon, 31, who was elected to the House in 2014 and has risen fast, becoming the co-chair of the Insurance and Real Estate Committee in just his second term.

Scanlon is the director of community affairs for U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat.

Sen. Terry Gerratana, D-New Britain, has raised $12,105 in her exploratory campaign for the Democratic nomination for comptroller.