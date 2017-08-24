Malloy names DeFronzo to chair lottery board

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy named New Britain Democrat Donald DeFronzo, a former state commissioner and senator, to serve as chairman of the Connecticut Lottery Corporation’s Board of Directors.

The 13-member board governs the operations of the quasi-public lottery corporation. All board members are volunteers and receive no compensation.

“This is an integral position in overseeing the operations of our state lottery system, and Don will bring with him many respected years of management experience,” Malloy said.

DeFronzo currently serves part-time as holder of the William A. O’Neill Chair in Public Policy and Practical Politics at Central Connecticut State University. He also teaches a class in government relations and works on various projects and policy forums at the university’s Center for Public Policy and Social Research.

“I look forward to working with the employees and board members of the Connecticut Lottery Corporation to restore stability, confidence, and trust in the system,” DeFronzo said. “I appreciate Governor Malloy’ s confidence in assigning me this responsibility.”

DeFronzo served as commissioner of the state Department of Administrative Services under Malloy from 2011 Through 2015. He also worked for six years as executive director of the nonprofit Human Resources Agency of New Britain, and for 17 years coordinating planning and policy development at the state Office of Policy and Management.

DeFronzo held elected office for more than a decade, serving as mayor of New Britain from 1989 through 1993 and as a state senator from 2002 through 2010.