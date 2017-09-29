Democrats make final payment on $325K settlement

The Connecticut Democratic Party says it paid $155,000 to the state Friday, completing its payments on a $325,000 settlement reached in 2016 with the State Elections Enforcement Commission.

The record payment ended the party’s protracted fight with elections regulators over the legality of using contributions from state contractors into a federal account to support the re-election of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy in 2014.

The SEEC called the payment “a significant penalty,” but the party admitted no wrongdoing and characterized the $325,000 as “a voluntary payment,” one roughly equivalent to the the value of the disputed expenditures.

The final payment was not due until Sept. 2018.