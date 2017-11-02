CT-N’s non-profit staff to cease operations Friday

“After careful consideration and much deliberation, our organization cannot escape the conclusion that the recent actions to eliminate CPAN’s editorial discretion combined with the drastic reduction in funding has transformed CT-N into a project no longer consistent with our organization’s fiduciary obligations in either the financial or mission sense,” Giguere wrote.

William A. Bevacqua, the network’s vice president of communication and administration, said the legislature rejected a counteroffer that would have temporarily extended its contract, allowing time for it seek outside funding and operate CT-N under a new public-private partnership.

CPAN had agreed to cut its operating budget from $2.8 million to $2.4 million, ending its weekly news-in-review show and other original programming to focus exclusively on legislative sessions, Capitol press conferences and other live events. But the bipartisan budget recently passed cut that by another $1.2 million.

The legislature’s partisan staff has been objecting to CT-N’s coverage of public affairs events outside the State Capitol. In new terms proposed earlier this year, the partisan staff would have more control over the network’s coverage.

Giguere said that was contrary to the original mission embraced by the legislature in 1999: Allow a non-profit to run CT-N independent of political interference, with the ability to cover the courts and executive branch as well as the General Assembly.