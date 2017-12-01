Greenwich attorney is new UConn Board of Trustees chair

UConn

The governor Friday named Thomas E. Kruger as the next chair of the University of Connecticut’s governing board.

Kruger, a corporate attorney from Greenwich, has been on the UConn Board of Trustees since 2011 and most recently served as chair of its finance committee.

“For all the success it has achieved as a model for teaching, research, public service, and economic impact, I believe the university’s best years lie ahead,” Krueger said in a statement.

Kruger is a partner in the corporate practice of the international law firm of Paul Hastings LLP. He is based in the firm’s New York office and his work focuses on corporate finance, securities law, and mergers and acquisitions, according to the governor’s announcement of the appointment.

Kruger succeeds Larry McHugh as chair.