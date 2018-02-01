Esty leads House delegation in fundraising

Washington – Rep. Elizabeth Esty raised the most campaign cash among the state’s delegation to the U.S. House, nearly $1.3 million, as Connecticut’s Democratic incumbents, for the most part, handily outraised their political rivals last year.

Year-end reports filed with the Federal Elections Commission show there is only one competitive race for the U.S. House in the state this year, at least as far as campaign cash goes. That’s the 4th District race between incumbent Jim Himes and Republican challenger Harry Arora, who entered the race at the end of December and raised more than $606,000 in less than a week, $500,000 from his own pocket.

FEC records show Himes raised about $892,000 last year and had nearly $2.5 million in cash on hand on Dec. 31.

Esty’s campaign reported about $1.4 million in cash on hand at the end of the year.

Esty’s Republican challenger, Craig Diangelo of New Britain, reported raising about $13,000 and spending all of it, ending the year with a zero balance in his campaign account.

The campaign of Rep. John Larson, D-1st District, said it raised about $693,000 last year and spent more than that, about $701,805. Larson’s campaign had about $425,000 in cash on Dec. 31.

Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd District, raised $570,882 last year and had $939,564 in his campaign coffer at the end of the year. Courtney’s Republican challenger, Alton Clayton “Clay” Slawson III, has not reported any campaign fundraising to the FEC.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-3rd District, reported raising about $594,000 and having about $98,000 in cash on hand at the end of the year. Her Democratic rival, Bryan Neil Anderson, reported raising $15,506 and ending the year with $4,027 in his campaign account.

A Republican running for the 3rd District seat, Angel Cadena Jr., did not report any fundraising to the FEC.