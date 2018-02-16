Senate easily confirms Durham for CT U.S. Attorney

File photo

Washington – The Senate confirmed John Durham as Connecticut’s new U.S. attorney on a unanimous vote late Thursday.

Durham, 67, a Republican, was picked by the Trump White House for the job and succeeds Deirdre Daly, who stepped down Oct. 27.

He has served in the U.S. attorney’s office since 1989, holding a number of positions, including acting U.S. attorney.

Before that, he served on the Justice Department’s Boston Strike Force on Organized Crime, where he led the prosecutions of several mob bosses, including James “Whitey” Bulger.

In 2009, he was tapped by Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate alleged torture and killing of terror suspects by CIA interrogators and contractors.

After a three-year investigation, Durham decided against bringing any criminal charges against those involved.

“Based on the fully developed factual record… the Department has declined prosecution because the admissible evidence would not be sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt,” Holder said.

Durham also helped prosecute former Republican Connecticut Gov. John Rowland, who was charged with accepting $107,000 in gifts from people doing business with the state, and not paying taxes.

“John Durham is a fierce, fair prosecutor. As a career prosecutor, John has dedicated his life to public service and the pursuit of justice. He knows how to try tough cases, having taken on organized crime and government corruption. He will be an outstanding U.S. attorney,” Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy said in a statement.

Durham graduated from Colgate University and the University of Connecticut School of Law.