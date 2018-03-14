CT students join nationwide school walkout demanding end to gun violence

Thousands of Connecticut students joined youth across the nation Wednesday in a school walkout to protest gun violence and call on Congress to act on gun control measures.

The #Enough National School Walkout, which was run by a branch of the Women’s March group, organized students to participate in 17-minute walkouts one month after a mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school killed 17 people.

The Women’s March Youth Empower counted 3,136 registered walkouts across the country, with more than 50 taking place in Connecticut. Students from Greenwich to Woodstock left their classrooms in protests that included poems, speeches, and songs demanding change.

Kate Klein, a 16-year-old junior at Daniel Hand High School in Madison, said she was absolutely fed up with the inaction on gun violence and said students are intent that such shootings never happen again.

“I think [the walkout] is incredible; it’s finally relaying that this is going to be it,” Kate said. “It’s motivating to be a part of…we’re finally saying this can’t happen anymore, we can’t suffer these losses anymore … it needs to end.”

The Madison walkout consisted of student speeches, singing the national anthem, and writing letters of condolence to the Parkland attack survivors and to politicians demanding action.

The walkout honoring those who died in the Florida shooting came after the White House on Monday reiterated its backing of a gun purchaser background check bill co-sponsored by Sen. Chris Murphy, but President Donald Trump withdrew his support of more comprehensive gun laws.

The American Civil Liberties Union put a primer on its site to inform participating students of their rights regarding speech, walkouts and other protests. The quick guide acknowledged the potential for student discipline but said schools can’t “discipline you more harshly because of the political nature of or the message behind your action.”

Clarice Silber / CTMirror.org

Grace Ozyck, an 18-year-old senior at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven, spoke before a sea of students on her school’s football field. Ozyck, who helped organize the walkout, said society has become numb to school shootings and students need to take control of the issue.

Other students read personal poems and speeches calling for tighter gun laws and an end to gun violence.

State Senate President Pro Tem Martin M. Looney, D-New Haven, also addressed the students, encouraging them not to give up and keep the pressure going in the coming months to create change.

“And I think that because of the student demonstrations, the walkouts that are occurring in schools all over the country today, I think we have finally seen what the level of energy, the level of commitment and the level of broad-based public support that is finally going to help us to get legislation nationally and state by state if necessary,” Looney said.

Abby Boyle, a 17-year-old junior at Branford High School, said she heard about the walkout through social media.

“Just from everything that’s happening in Florida and the school shooting, all my friends and I were really upset and kind of angry no one is doing anything about it— so when I saw this online I thought this is perfect, we should do it … we just want to see change. We don’t want to wait around any longer.”