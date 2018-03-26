GOP tells Malloy it will block confirmation of McDonald

mark pazniokas / ctmirror.org

Senate Republican leader Len Fasano informed Gov. Dannel P. Malloy that all 18 GOP senators intend to vote Tuesday against the confirmation of his friend and former legal adviser, Andrew J. McDonald, as chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court, according to a source briefed on the call.

Malloy has called a press conference for 3:45 to discuss the nomination, but he is unlikely to ask McDonald to withdraw from consideration. The Senate is expected to go forward with a vote Tuesday, one that is expected to fall along partisan lines.

Fasano, who was interviewed by CT Mirror before his call to Malloy, declined to say what he learned from a head count he took Sunday and Monday by calling Republican senators. His spokesperson declined to confirm or deny that he told Malloy all 18 Republicans were opposed, as did a senior Malloy staffer.