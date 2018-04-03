Bysiewicz ends exploration, commits to race for governor

CT MIrror

Former Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz opened a gubernatorial campaign committee Tuesday, ending an exploratory campaign that began as a precursor to a run for state Senate and quickly grew more ambitious.

Her action coincides with the announcement by U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty, D-5th District, that she would not seek re-election, underscoring Bysiewicz is focused on the race for governor and not interested in Esty’s seat.

Bysiewicz actually lives in Middletown, a community in the 3rd Congressional District, which is represented by U.S. Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro. But that did not quell speculation that Bysiewicz, who has previously expressed a willingness to move for political reasons, might be tempted.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is now the only Democratic gubernatorial contender with an exploratory committee.