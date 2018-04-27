Another Dem enters race for Esty’s seat

Courtesy of Rabbi Shaul Praver

Washington – The field of candidates to succeed Rep. Elizabeth Esty, who is not running for re-election, grew again on Friday as former Newtown Rabbi Shaul Praver announced his intention to enter the race.

Praver was the Rabbi of Newtown’s Congregation Adath Israel for 13 years, responding with other clergy to the shootings at Sandy Hook elementary school in 2012. In a release announcing his candidacy, Praver said he “went on to help lead the charge for common-sense gun reform.

“When I was called to the Sandy Hook firehouse to counsel families whose children and loved ones were murdered, I answered the call,” Praver said. “When I was called to advocate for sane gun laws, I answered the call.”

Two others who became gun control activists after the Newtown tragedy and each lost young sons in the shooting, Sandy Hook Promise founders Nicole Hockley and Mark Barden, also are considering entering the race.

Praver called himself “a bold, progressive candidate running as a Democrat.”

He said “sane and comprehensive gun reform,” solving the opioid epidemic, and expanding public education to include pre-K through four-year college are among his legislative priorities.

The other declared Democratic candidate in the race is former Simsbury first selectman Mary Glassman, considered a moderate.

Praver said he currently works as a prison chaplain for the Connecticut Department of Correction and travels throughout the state.

Like several candidates who have entered the race for the 5th District seat, Praver has not held elective office. Other political newcomers include Republicans Liz Peterson of Simsbury and Ruby O’Neill of Southbury.

The other Republican in the race is former Meriden Mayor Manny Santos, who declared his candidacy before Esty bowed out.

Candidates for the 5th District seat who receive support from at least 15 percent of the delegates to the district party conventions can qualify for the ballot in an anticipated August primary election.