Manny Sanchez won’t wage Democratic primary in CT-5

mark pazniokas / ctmirror.org

Manny Sanchez, the third-place finisher at the Democratic convention in the 5th Congressional District, said Wednesday he will not pursue the nomination for the open seat in a primary with Mary Glassman and Jahana Hayes.

Sanchez qualified for the primary by winning at least 15 percent of the delegate vote on the first ballot, then released his supporters on the second ballot, which led to Glassman’s narrow victory over Hayes for the convention endorsement.

“While I am grateful for the many kind words and encouragement, I believe our communities are best served by a less contentious primary process,” Sanchez said.

The abrupt decision by U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty, D-5th District, to end her re-election campaign on April 2 caused a scramble by candidates. Some, like Sanchez, faced a new world of trying raisie the money necessary to run a primary as a challenger.

Sanchez, a member of the New Britain City Council, began his campaign on April 30.