Courtney, other Dems, probe claims of harassment, racial disparities at Coast Guard Academy

Washington – Concerned about complaints of sexual harassment and bullying at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Rep. Joe Courtney and two other Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday asked the new Coast Guard commander, Admiral Karl Shultz, for information and internal records that would aid them in an investigation of racial disparity and harassment.

The lawmakers asked Shultz to provide them with “all documents, including authority memoranda, investigative reports, panel sheets, final action memoranda and post-investigation talking points” regarding allegations of harassment or bullying made by any student or faculty member of the academy during the past three years and the results of any investigations conducted to examine these allegations.

The Coast Guard reported to Congress in March that there were five reports of sexual assault or other sexual offenses in the academy in the 2015-2016 school year, four of which were prosecuted. The report says there was insufficient evidence in one case.

The lawmakers asked Shultz to respond within 30 days, by July 13.

Courtney, who is co-chair of the Congressional Coast Guard Caucus, was joined by Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the top Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, which has oversight of the Coast Guard. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, also signed the letter to Shultz.

The Coast Guard Academy has recently drawn fire for poor grades on the “Equity Scorecard,” a study by the Center for Urban Education at the University of Southern California that tracks academic data, including graduation rates, by race, ethnicity and gender.

The Equity Scorecard reported that “black/African American cadets have been consistently less likely to graduate than the all-cadet average.”

The scorecard also said black cadets suffered from a disproportionately high share of disciplinary actions.

“It is critical that the Coast Guard respond effectively and decisively to the Equity Scorecard results,” the lawmakers wrote Shultz.

The Coast Guard Academy did not immediate respond to the lawmaker’s investigation and demand for information.

“After media reports surfaced last summer of misconduct at the Academy, I spent a full day at the campus in October meeting with staff and cadets to assess the situation,” Courtney said. “During that visit, I spent an hour directly meeting with minority cadets while they frankly described experiences that were troubling.”

Courtney also said that at the time the Coast Guard was the first federal service academy to undergo the Equity Scorecard process to evaluate educational outcomes. As part of that process, the academy established an Equity Task Force to assess the results of the report.

“As a co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Coast Guard Caucus, I will continue to closely monitor this process,” Courtney said.

Courtney and his Democratic colleagues also said they were “troubled” that Captain Kevin Lopes, the former head of the academy’s management team, is still on the academy’s teaching staff. Lopes was relieved of his management duties after an investigation earlier this year found he bullied a subordinate.

In February, the Pentagon released its annual report on sexual harassment and violence at the U.S. military service academies for the 2016-2017 academic year and found an increase in incidents, from 86 to 112 from the year before.

But the report only covered the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy because the Coast Guard Academy is under the jurisdiction of the Department of Homeland Security, not the Pentagon.