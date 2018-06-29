Pregnant teen dies in apparent suicide at state-run hospital

A pregnant teen died late Thursday night in an apparent suicide at the state’s psychiatric hospital for children, officials at the Department of Children and Families reported Friday.

“A comprehensive internal review and independent reviews by outside law enforcement and state authorities are currently underway,” the department wrote in a statement.

The 16-year-old girl was a resident at the Albert J. Solnit Children’s Center’s south campus. According to DCF officials, her “family and other residents of the center are being provided additional support today and will continue to do so in the coming days.”

The department was not releasing additional details late Friday afternoon.