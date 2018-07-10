Stefanowski’s campaign reports $1.75 million in unpaid bills

Updated at 11:30 p.m.

The gubernatorial campaign of Republican Bob Stefanowski reported Tuesday night it began July with unpaid bills of $1.75 million, offset by only $646,155 cash on hand.

The report is certain to amplify concerns Republicans have raised in off-the-record conversations about the resources available to Stefanowski should he win the GOP primary in August. Neither Stefanowski nor his top adviser, Jon Conradi, could be immediately reached after his report became publicly available late Tuesday night on the State Elections Enforcement Commission’s web site.

Stefanowski and David Stemerman, two businessmen who bypassed the GOP convention and opted out of the state’s voluntary system of public financing, have raised their profiles by costly early television advertising.

Stemerman, a former hedge fund manager, has put $12.8 million of his own money into his campaign and spent $3 million through June 30. Stemerman began July with $9.9 million in available cash.

Stefanowski reported Tuesday that he has raised $451,809 in contributions from others and spent $1.75 million of his own funds, raising his total receipts to $2.2 million. He paid $1.55 million in expenses and incurred another $1.75 million in unpaid bills, most in the second quarter of 2018.

By contrast, Democrat Ned Lamont managed to spend just $924,015 on his self-funded campaign, the result of winning his party’s convention endorsement and only facing one opponent in the Democratic primary: Bridgeport Mayor Joseph P. Ganim, who is living on a relatively tight budget. Ganim spent $360,138.

The campaign finance filings, which covered the second quarter of 2018 and were due at the State Elections Enforcement Commission by midnight Tuesday, provide a limited window into the ability of the five Republicans and two Democrats to compete in the remaining five weeks of the campaign for their party’s gubernatorial nominations.

Lamont’s campaign reported having only $80,607 in cash on hand to start July, one-fourth of the $316,343 held by Ganim. But Lamont, the scion of a wealthy family and the founder of a cable television company, need only reach for his checkbook to provide funds as needed. In his 2010 primary for governor, he spent $9 million of his own money.

Unlike Lamont, who has been the presumptive nominee for six weeks, Stemerman has had to convince Republican delegates and voters he is financially committed to his campaign. He has done so by writing big checks, including a $1 million contribution on May 2 and a $10 million loan to his campaign June 26. He previously gave his campaign $1.8 million.

Stemerman’s campaign began July with $9.9 million cash on hand.

Three of Stemerman’s four competitors — Mark Boughton, Timothy Herbst and Steve Obsitnik — are participating in the voluntary Citizens’ Election Program, which limits their spending on a primary to $1.6 million, including a $1.35 million public grant. Boughton and Herbst have received their grants; Obsitnik is awaiting approval.

The campaign report of Stefanowski was not available on the State Elections Enforcement Commission’s web site until after 11 p.m. All reports were due by midnight. Stefanowski, a former high-ranking executive at GE and UBS Investment Bank, has been relying on a mix of his own funds and contributions from donors.

Every Republican but Obsitnik are airing television commercials, while Lamont has yet to buy television time. His campaign reported a single expenditure for TV advertising: a $104,111 payment on June 21 to his ad maker, Putnam Partners.

Stemerman has been on the air for months, and his campaign spent about $800,000 to produce and buy television time in the second quarter of 2018, with more than half the money spent in June.