Hatfield opposes 3D-printed guns, loses endorsement of gun group

With the gun lobby, it seems to be all or nothing.

Susan Hatfield, the endorsed Republican candidate for attorney general, said Friday that her opposition to untraceable 3D-printed firearms — a position the President Trump has hinted he might adopt — has cost her the support of the state’s largest gun owners’ group, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League.

“I am, and will always remain, a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment. As attorney general I will uphold the laws of the United States and the State of Connecticut,” Hatfield said in a statement. “Many Republicans and Democrats, including President Donald Trump are rightly troubled by the risks associated with 3D firearms, which are by their nature untraceable by law enforcement.”

Attorney General George Jepsen, a Democrat not seeking re-election, joined his counterparts from seven other states in obtaining an injunction temporarily barring Cody Wilson, a self-described “crypto-anarchist” from Texas, from offering a downloadable blueprint for the 3D printing of untraceable plastic firearms.

“I share the concern that 3D guns will make our community less safe and put law enforcement officers in harm’s way,” Hatfield said. “I believe responsible gun owners, including most of the members of CCDL, share this view. The bottom line is that as attorney general I will put the safety of Connecticut residents first — always.”

CCDL said in a statement that her comments in CT Mirror about the 3D-printed guns shows “what must be considered as wavering support for the 2nd Amendment. Because of that, our endorsement of Sue Hatfield must be withdrawn. While we still feel she would make a far better Attorney General than any of the other candidates in the race, we simply cannot endorse the recent comments she’s made.

“While CCDL does the best job that it can with regards to vetting candidates, ultimately it is up to each of them to defend the 2nd Amendment in the face of political pressure from other candidates, or from media inquiries. If any candidate or legislator is uncertain how an issue might impact the lawful gun owners of Connecticut, they should feel free to contact us.”

Hatfield, who is on leave from her job as a state prosecutor, faces a primary from John Shaban.