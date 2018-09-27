Kavanaugh hearing engulfed in high-stakes drama and emotion

C-Span

Washington – A tearful Christine Blakely Ford on Thursday told a harrowing story of an assault at a teen party decades ago where she said she was afraid Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh “was going to rape me.”

Ford was the first to testify in a crowded hearing room as the Senate Judiciary Committee considered her allegations that attack in the summer of 1982. She said she has spoken out about the attack because she believed it was her “civic duty.” But she waivered because she said she knew Kavanaugh was “popular” and on his way to Senate confirmation to a seat on the Supreme Court.

“I thought I might be stepping in front of a freight train,” she told Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the ranking Democrat on the committee.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied Ford’s claim – and allegations of sexual misconduct from two other women.

He is scheduled to testify after Ford later today. In written testimony to the committee that he is expected to read, Kavanaugh said “there has been a frenzy to come up with something — anything, no matter how far-fetched or odious — that will block a vote on my nomination.”

“These are last-minute smears, pure and simple,” the nominee’s written testimony said. “They debase our public discourse. And the consequences extend beyond any one nomination. Such grotesque and obvious character assassination — if allowed to succeed— will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from serving our country.”

Republicans on the committee have hired Rachel Mitchell, a prosecutor from Maricopa County, Ariz. who has decades of experience prosecuting sex crimes, to help them question Ford.

Ford said Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge pushed her into a bedroom when she went upstairs to use the bathroom. She said Kavanaugh pushed her on a bed, groped her and tried to take off her clothes, but he had difficulty doing so because she had on a one piece bathing suit under her clothes.

She said she tried to summon help, but “when I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming. This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life.”

Ford also said “it was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me. Both Brett and Mark were drunkenly laughing during the attack. They both seemed to be having a good time.”

Democrats on the committee, including Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., wanted the FBI to investigate Ford’s allegation, and other allegations against Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Deborah Ramirez, a Shelton, Conn., native says Kavanaugh exposed herself during a dorm party at Yale University when they were both freshmen. A third woman, Julia Swetnick, said when she and Kavanaugh were in high school, the nominee lined up with other boys, including Judge, who were waiting to rape inebriated girls at many parties — and that she once became a victim herself.

“These allegations are absolutely breathtaking—a gut punch,” Blumenthal tweeted on Wednesday. “Julie Swetnick presents compelling, specific evidence of a pattern of vile & predatory behavior. There is absolutely no way Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination can proceed to a vote without an FBI investigation.”

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the committee, said the FBI would not be able to make recommendations to the judiciary panel, and would be limited to reporting “he said-she-said” allegations.

Democrats are also objecting to a Judiciary Committee vote on the nomination scheduled for Friday morning, saying Republicans are trying to ram through Kavanaugh’s confirmation with many questions still unanswered.

In a tweet, Blumenthal raised a question about other claims about Kavanaugh’s behavior: “Chairman Grassley criticized Sen. Feinstein for mentioning Deborah Ramirez, Julie Swetnick, & other allegations against Judge Kavanaugh. He said we’ll deal with those later. If the vote is tomorrow, when is later?”