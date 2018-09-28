Lamont urges Stefanowski to take a position on Kavanaugh

Clarice Silber / CTMirror.org

A day after Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh vehemently denied sexual assault accusations during a heated and tearful hearing, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont called on Republican Bob Stefanowski to state whether he supports the nominee or agrees with demands for an FBI investigation.

Lamont’s questions came before the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-10 on Friday afternoon to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full Senate, but heeded to a request by U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., to delay a final vote until there is an FBI investigation.

During a press conference Friday morning, Lamont said he believes Christine Blasey Ford, who told that Committee on Thursday that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s.

Lamont has joined a wave of candidates running for governor across the nation who are weighing in on Kavanaugh’s nomination after the two latest hearings.

Lamont said Ford’s testimony should, at the bare minimum, lead to an independent investigation, and he criticized Stefanowski for declining to answer a question about whether Kavanaugh should still be confirmed during a debate on Wednesday. Stefanowski had stated he would pass and that it is “a federal issue.”

“You can’t take a pass on this,” Lamont said. “And people want to know where you stand on issues like this, where you stand on women’s rights, where you stand on the Kavanaugh nomination.”

Stefanowski’s campaign did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

Oz Griebel, a third independent gubernatorial candidate, agreed there should be an investigation, citing the American Bar Association’s call for a delay of the committee’s vote until after an FBI investigation examines the multiple allegations against Kavanaugh.