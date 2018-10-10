Lamont’s contributions to his own campaign: $12.1 million

mark pazniokas / ctmirror.org

Democrat Ned Lamont contributed $8.2 million to his gubernatorial campaign last month, bringing his total investment to $12.1 million since launching his candidacy in January, according to a campaign finance report filed Wednesday night.

Lamont wrote personal checks of $3.6 million on Sept. 4 and $4.6 million on Sept. 28, with $2.8 million used to pay for television advertising. His campaign ended the month with $5.5 million cash on hand, about seven times more than his Republican opponent, Bob Stefanowski.

Stefanowski’s report was not in the public online file as of 10 p.m., but he said last week that he raised $1.5 million in September and ended the month with $746,000 cash on hand. His campaign is being supplemented by a $3 million advertising campaign funded by the Republican Governors Association.

With $620,322 in contributions from others, Lamont now has raised $12.7 million — close to the $12.8 million mark set in 2010 by Republican Tom Foley, who largely self-funded his campaign.

The record for self-funded campaigns in Connecticut is held by Linda McMahon, a Republican who spent $50 million in each of her two runs for U.S. Senate in 2010 and 2012. McMahon now holds a cabinet-level post overseeing the Small Business Administration.

Lamont contributed $17 million to his U.S. Senate campaign in 2006, when he defeated Sen. Joseph I. Lieberman in the Democratic primary. Lieberman was re-elected that year as a petitioning candidate. Lamont spent another $9 million while losing the Democratic gubernatorial primary to Dannel P. Malloy in 2010.

Oz Griebel, a petitioning candidate for governor supported by 11 percent of likely voters in a Quinnipiac University poll Wednesday, reported loaning his campaign another $76,000 in the three-month period ending on Sept. 20. Others gave him $90,000 over the same quarter.

He has now has loaned or contributed $158,000 to his campaign and raised another $229,556. Griebel had $38,959 in available cash at the end of September.