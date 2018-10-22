Looking for child care? Here’s our database of quality benchmarks

Child care inspection reports in Connecticut are public documents, but there’s no useful way to search for them online. So we built one.

Although the state does license programs to ensure the facilities and homes are safe for children and staff are equipped to handle emergencies, the state’s online database only provides the date that an inspection took place, not any violations found or abuse allegations substantiated. It also does not say which facilities have received NAEYC accreditation.

In an effort to give parents a window into the safety and quality of their day care, the CT Mirror compiled a database of safety violations and resolutions, and inspection history. Our database also tells readers the programs are accredited by NAEYC.

Some programs included in the database will have the actual inspection report and case file. However, the case records are limited because the state does not keep electronic copies.

CT Mirror obtained all the fiscal 2017 reports that the agency had already released to individuals seeking more information about a specific facility.

If you have more questions about your child’s day care, your provider is required to have a copy of their inspections on site for you to review.

Editor’s note: To read our story about the state’s efforts to build a child care rating system, click here.