Ethics committee says ‘no action’ on Esty

Washington — The House Ethics Committee released its report on Rep. Elizabeth Esty Thursday, recommending “no further action” on the retiring lawmaker who was criticized for her handling of an abusive staffer.

Esty, who has represented the 5th District since 2013, declined to run for re-election this year after reports that she failed to immediately dismiss her former chief of staff, Tony Baker, after learning that he had verbally abused and threatened another staffer. When she did dismiss him, Esty gave Baker a severance payment and a favorable job recommendation.

The ethics report, which was requested by Esty, said “while the Committee found that, as she herself acknowledged to the Committee, Representative Esty could have better handled the investigation into Mr. Baker’s behavior, the Committee also found that, particularly in light of the guidance she was given … Representative Esty’s actions during that time period warrant no further action.”

This story will be updated.