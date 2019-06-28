Second interim education commissioner to be named
State officials are preparing to name a second interim Department of Education commissioner Friday as the search for a permanent leader heads into its seventh month.
The person appointed to lead the agency will replace outgoing Commissioner Dianna Wentzell, who has been serving as interim commissioner since her term ended March 1. Her last day on the job is today (Friday).
Paul Mounds, Gov. Ned Lamont’s liaison to the Board of Education who is helping to recruit candidates, said a commissioner will be chosen sometime in July, rounding out the last of Lamont’s cabinet positions.
“I would say that based upon my interactions and participation we are fairly close and we’re down to finalists,” Mounds said. “The finalists have been interviewed by the state board [of education] and they will be putting forth their recommendation within the next few weeks.”
Mounds said the interim commissioner named Friday will be chosen out of a pool of current senior employees at the Department of Education.
Allan Taylor, chairman of the State Board of Education, said the board’s search committee interviewed four commissioner candidates last week.
When asked if board members had recommended a candidate to the governor, Taylor said, “Everything is in process… We’re close, but not quite there.”
The next commissioner will take over a vast department with responsibilities ranging from ensuring children with learning or physical disabilities get the education the law requires to negotiating with low-achieving districts about how state funding will be spent.
The agency is also responsible for oversight of the state’s charter schools as well as grading every public school on its performance. The outgoing commissioner regularly pointed out that the department has been struggling to keep up with all of its responsibilities as staffing levels at the agency have declined significantly in recent years.
Wentzell stayed on at the agency so she could oversee a successful handoff to the new commissioner, but that won’t happen now.
Part of the delay could be attributed to the process required to appoint the education commissioner. Candidates for the post are chosen by the state board of education and then recommended to the governor, instead of being appointed by the governor with legislative approval like most commissioner positions. Former Gov. Dannel P. Malloy took eight months to appoint his first education commissioner.
The commissioner job isn’t the only education vacancy, however. Mounds said the governor intends to fill four vacancies on the state Board of Education. When those slots are filled, the board membership will number 11.
State statute says the education board has 12-members, but the state Board of Education bylaws say the number is 11. The board has been operating with 11 members in recent years, which Mounds says makes sense because it avoids tie votes.
Peter Yazbak, spokesman for the education department, said he would leave any discussion about the discrepancy between state law and the board bylaws to the governor’s officer.
Mounds said the process of identifying candidates as appointees to the board has begun but any further progress in the selection process is contingent upon the completion of the search for commissioner.
“You can’t rush judgment. You need to make sure you have people who are aligned and have a full understanding of the issues and also have alignment with the governor as well,” Mounds said. “We will be ready to move forward with additional names to the state board. But at this time the state board can fully function.”
When appointed, Lamont’s new education commissioner will be tasked with rolling out the education legislation passed this session, such as minority teacher recruitment. The legislation, along with State Board of Education-approved plans to boost teacher retention and recruitment, cannot move forward without a commissioner at the helm.
“As this administration slowly gets going we’ll be looking to work with those within the educational community to address the various achievement gaps that we have in our state and also address how we can attract retain and promote the best and the brightest teachers,” Mounds said.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY