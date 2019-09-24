As Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry, CT lawmakers say there is no other option
Washington — As Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday she would launch formal impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, members of the Connecticut delegation said they believe the president has left them with no alternative.
Reps. John Larson, D-1st District, Jahana Hayes, D-5th District, and Joe Courtney, D-2nd District, all called Tuesday for the House to begin impeachment proceedings against the president. Rep. Jim Himes, D-4th District, has been on record since June supporting impeachment of the president.
At issue for Democrats — many of whom have resisted until now intense pressure to impeach — are accusations that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to begin a corruption investigation into former Vice President Joseph Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, and his son, Hunter Biden.
That conversation is believed to be included in whistle-blower complaint that the Trump administration has withheld from Congress. Lawmakers are expected to press Joseph Maguire, the Director of National Intelligence, about the complaints when he appears before a House Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Democrats also accuse Trump of withholding $250 million in U.S. military aid to increase pressure on Zelensky.
In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Larson, D-1st District, said, “The President’s continued disrespect for a co-equal branch of government is evident. Releasing just the transcript is not sufficient, in fact it’s Nixonian; the full whistleblower complaint must be disclosed.”
“In the process of Congressional investigations, the Trump Administration has continued to obstruct and break the law. I have spoken with Rep. Jim Himes, a senior member of the Intelligence Committee, at length who has underscored the gravity of this situation, which is why at today’s caucus I will be advocating for impeachment proceedings to begin,” Larson said.
Although Trump vowed Tuesday to release a transcript of his phone conversation with Zelensky, Larson said this isn’t sufficient.
“As Congressman Himes relayed to me, the President’s latest announcement does not change the fact that his people have kept the whistleblower complaint from being delivered to Congress in violation of the law,” he said. “Failing to protect the integrity of the intelligence community’s whistleblower process will chill future whistleblowers from coming forward through proper channels to relay important information.”
In their statements, Hayes and Courtney stressed their commitment to fair and thorough investigations of the president’s actions during and after the 2016 campaign, saying they have resisted calls for impeachment — until now.
“I believe the issue of impeachment is a gravely serious matter not to be taken lightly. In order to move forward, Congress must have the strongest evidence and collect all the facts in a non-partisan manner. It has become clear to me that this administration does not share this view, as evidenced by their repeated attempts to impede any investigation by blocking the collection of facts. The thwarting of congressional authority at every turn is unconscionable and is in clear violation of the Constitution,” Hayes said.
Courtney, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said he is dismayed that the administration has refused to release the whistleblower complaint to Congress.
“I am deeply troubled by the grave national security implications of allowing a president to abuse our system of checks and balances, and to willfully ignore Congress’s role in providing critical security aid to our partners abroad,” Courtney said. “The American people deserve to know that their president is using the highest office in our land and the awesome power it holds to serve the national interest – not to pursue political attacks against a potential rival.”
Earlier Tuesday, Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy urged the House to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump.
