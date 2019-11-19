Himes defends impeachment witnesses against Trump, GOP attacks
Washington – U.S. Rep. Jim Himes on Tuesday came to the defense of impeachment inquiry witnesses derided by President Donald Trump as “never Trumpers” and accused the president of trying to intimidate them.
Himes asked Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a senior National Security Council official who testified in military uniform Tuesday, about the medals on his chest — an infantry medal awarded for combat and a Purple Heart given to those who are wounded in combat. Himes expressed outrage at GOP questioning of Vindman, who emigrated as a toddler with his family to the United States from Ukraine.
“Colonel Vindman, multiple right-wing conspiracy theorists, including (Trump attorney) Rudy Giuliani, have accused you of harboring loyalty to Ukraine,” Himes said. “They make these accusations based only on the fact that your family, like many American families, emigrated to the United States. They have accused you of espionage and dual loyalties.”
Himes says GOP questions about Vindman being offered a job as Ukraine defense minister amount to veiled attacks — “cloaked in a Brooks Brothers suit” — on his loyalty, thereby giving the “right-wing media” ammunition to attack Vindman.
“It’s what you stoop to when the indefensibility of your case requires that you attack a man when he’s wearing a Springfield rifle on a field of blue above a purple heart,” Himes said.
He also asked Vindman about Trump referring to him as a “never Trumper.”
“I’d call myself a ‘never partisan,’ ” Vindman replied.
Himes also asked a second witness, Jennifer Williams, a State Department official detailed to Vice President Mike Pence’s office, about a tweet Trump wrote on Sunday.
“Tell Jennifer William, whoever that is, to read both transcripts of the presidential call and the just released statement from Ukraine. Then she should meet with the other never Trumpers who I never heard of and work out a better presidential attack,” Trump’s tweet said.
Himes asked, “Miss Williams, are you involved in a presidential attack?”
“No sir,” Williams responded.
She said she was surprised by the president’s tweet.
“It surprised me, too,” said Himes. “It looked like witness tampering in an effort to get you to, perhaps, shape your testimony today.”
Vindman testified that the July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that is at the heart of the impeachment inquiry was “improper” and prompted him to report it to an NSC lawyer.
“I was concerned by the call, what I heard was improper, and I reported my concerns… It is improper for the president of the U.S. to demand a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen and political opponent,” Vindman said. “When I reported my concerns I did so out of a sense of duty.”
Unlike the witnesses who appeared before the panel last week, several of Tuesday’s witnesses listened to the Trump-Zelensky call and have first-hand knowledge of what was discussed.
During that call, Trump asked Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
“I thought that the references to specific individuals and investigations… struck me as political in nature given that the former vice president is a political opponent of the president,” said Williams.
Vindman testified that Zelensky’s election in April created an “unprecedented opportunity” to realize the U.S. objective of supporting Ukrainian sovereignty and “a free and Democratic Ukraine.”
But he said the actions of Giuliani and other Trump allies in Ukraine raised red flags.
“I became aware of two disruptive actors, primarily Ukraine’s then-prosecutor and former Mayor Rudy Giuliani promoting false narratives that undermined the United States’ Ukraine policy,” he said.
Vindman said the National Security Council and the State Department “grew increasingly concerned about the impact such information was having on our country’s ability to achieve our national security objectives.”
Rep. Devin Nunes, the senior Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, spent a portion of his opening statement criticizing the media, calling journalists “puppets of the Democratic Party.”
Nunes also said Democrats are fighting to protect the anonymity of a CIA whistleblower who launched the impeachment inquiry by making a complaint to an inspector general about the Trump-Zelensky call.
Nunes said Democrats are protecting the CIA analyst because “the whistleblower would have to answer problematic questions” about his political allegiance and other topics.
Nunes pressed Vindman to identify the whistleblower.
But House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif, interrupted the questioning.
“I want to make sure that there is no effort to out the whistleblower through these proceedings,” Schiff said. “If the witness has a good-faith belief that this may reveal the identity of the whistleblower, that is not the purpose we’re here for.”
Two other witnesses, Tim Morrison, a senior National Security Council official and Kurt Volker, a former Trump administration envoy to Ukraine are scheduled to testify on Tuesday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
