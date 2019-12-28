Best of 2019: So you think you know the state budget?
Note: This quiz was originally published on February 18, 2019.
Gov. Ned Lamont must propose a new state budget on Feb. 20 to balance finances for the next two fiscal years.
Legislators are expecting a blueprint that not only will avert major projected deficits, but will jump-start debates on taxes, municipal aid, education, social services, health care and transportation.
And behind all of that are surging retirement benefit and other debt costs expected to plague state finances for years to come.
So before you read Governor Lamont’s first budget proposal, here’s a quick quiz to bring you up to speed on the key fiscal issues facing legislators at the Capitol.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY